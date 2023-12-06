MLB rumors: One team leaning no on Glasnow, Kimbrel new home, Craig Counsell's awkward flight
- Craig Counsell's flight to Winter Meetings reportedly included former Brewers colleagues
- Craig Kimbrel close to joining the AL East again
- One team may not trade for Rays starter Tyler Glasnow
By Scott Rogust
Why Reds may lean towards not trading for Tyler Glasnow
The baseball world is waiting for the San Diego Padres to trade outfielder Juan Soto. Besides Soto, there are other prominent players that are seemingly up for grabs on the trade market. For teams interested in starting pitching, one name that has become available is Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays. Given their payroll not being as large as other teams, they can only keep so many players.
So who would be interested in Glasnow? Well, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday night that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds were in talks with the Rays for Glasnow, and a trade could be done after Shohei Ohtani makes his free agency decision.
When it comes to the Reds, they may be leaning toward "no" on a Glasnow trade. Why?
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted in a column that the Reds' interest in Glasnow "hinges on how they view themselves for 2024," (subscription required). Rosenthal says that the team's best chance of competing may be in 2025 as their young players develop, so getting pitchers with years of control would be "more of a priority."
Glasnow is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. So acquiring him would be sort of rush the team into contending in 2024.
However, Rosenthal writes that the Reds "might not be willing to meet" the Chicago White Sox's demands for starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who is under team control through the 2025 season. But, he writes that the Reds have the farm system capable of moving on from prospects for trades.
It will be interesting to see where Glasnow winds up. From all accounts, it sounds like it could happen in the coming days, with Ohtani reportedly set to make his free agency decision before the end of the weekend, per Morosi.