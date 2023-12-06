MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Ohtani pivot, Red Sox top priority, Glasnow trade update
- The Chicago Cubs are linked to a first baseman
- The Boston Red Sox have a top free agent starting pitcher as one of their priorities
- Two teams are speaking with Tampa Bay Rays about Tyler Glasnow
By Scott Rogust
Reds, Cubs in talks with Rays for Tyler Glasnow
Most of the focus on the trade market has been on San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, and understandably so. But for teams that need starting pitching help, Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays has been listed as a potential option. It's not often that a top-of-the-rotation starter becomes available on the trade block, but the Rays are reportedly listening to offers, as he is set to account for $25 million next season.
So, which teams will be interested in adding Glasnow to their rotation?
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have had talks with the Rays about Glasnow. Morosi says that a trade could happen as soon as Shohei Ohtani makes his free agency decision.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray previously reported that the Cubs and Reds were among a half dozen teams interested in Glasnow.
The Cubs do make sense, considering they have a hole left in their starting rotation after Marcus Stroman opted out of his contract. Kyle Hendricks leads the way, followed by Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad. With the Cubs ending the 2023 season one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot, they are looking to improve their roster to help them get back into the postseason.
As for the Reds, they called up numerous top prospects and watched them succeed, with Elly De La Cruz giving off superstar vibes with his incredible play. But they also have to bring in a starting pitcher to help them leap into the postseason, where they fell two games outside the playoff picture.
Glasnow is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a 3.53 ERA, a 1.083 WHIP, a 10-7 win-loss record, 162 strikeouts, and 37 walks in 120.0 innings (21 starts).
While the belief is that a Juan Soto trade would be next after Ohtani signs with a team, it appears that a Glasnow trade could arrive shortly afterward. We'll see if the Reds or Cubs are able to land Glasnow.