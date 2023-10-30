MLB rumors: Orioles trade buzz, Angels shock manager candidate, Game 3 first pitch guests
- The Orioles could make some outfielder trades this winter
- Angels' new manager candidate is out of left field
- Who is throwing the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series?
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Torii Hunter is in the running for Angels' managerial vacancy
Buck Showalter, you've got competition.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Torii Hunter has emerged as a candidate for the Angels' open manager position next season.
Hunter spent five years playing for the Angels in an MLB career that spanned nearly two decades. The five-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner is reportedly in Arte Moreno's good graces and brings his "leadership and baseball acumen" to the table.
Nightengale notes the Angels were also considering former players Darin Erstad and Tim Salmon for the job.
Hunter appears to favor the idea of returning to Anaheim based on his recent social media history: he liked a tweet of a fan who asked him if he would want to work for the Angels.
The search to replace Phil Nevin continues.