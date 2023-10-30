MLB rumors: Orioles trade buzz, Angels shock manager candidate, Game 3 first pitch guests
- The Orioles could make some outfielder trades this winter
- Angels' new manager candidate is out of left field
- Who is throwing the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series?
By Kristen Wong
MLB rumors: Orioles are rumored to trade an outfielder this offseason
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to make some changes to their outfielder group in the winter, according to beat writer Roch Kubatko of MASN.
The Orioles have two star prospects -- Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad -- who could find their way onto the Opening Day roster in a starting role next season. If that's the case, Baltimore could be looking to part ways with one of their current outfielders. Kubatko names Austin Hays and Anthony Santander as the top two trade chips.
Kutbatko wrote, "The industry speculation is that the Orioles will trade an outfielder to thin the crowd, with the most interest in Santander and Hays among the veteran crew. But only if the right offer comes along, of course."
The 28-year-old Santander is a switch-hitting outfielder who hit 28 homers last season but is set to earn $12.7 million in 2024. Given the Orioles' tendency to carry a light payroll, the team may not value him that high and could be looking for the right suitor.
Hays made his first All-Star team last year and slashed .275/.325/.444 with an OPS of .769.