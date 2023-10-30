Fansided

MLB rumors: Orioles trade buzz, Angels shock manager candidate, Game 3 first pitch guests

  • The Orioles could make some outfielder trades this winter
  • Angels' new manager candidate is out of left field
  • Who is throwing the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series?

By Kristen Wong

Mike Elias, Baltimore Orioles
Mike Elias, Baltimore Orioles / Rob Carr/GettyImages
MLB rumors: Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez will throw ceremonial pitches in Game 3

For Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field, Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez are set to throw the ceremonial first pitches.

Johnson, a Hall-of-Famer, has already been immortalized two ways: once for his 2001 World Series MVP-winning performance, and once this past Halloween weekend when people across the nation dressed up as him and a bird. The lefty infamously hit a bird on one of his pitches in a spring training game in 2001.

Gonzalez doesn't have a bird hit on his resume but he is considered a hero for his 2001 World Series outing when he bopped a one-out single at the bottom of the ninth to upset the Yankees.

The Diamondbacks-Rangers series is currently tied 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.

