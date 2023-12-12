MLB rumors: Paul Goldschmidt STL future, Dodgers not done star chasing, long line to meet with Yamamoto
Competition for Yamamoto, Dodgers set to pursue star right-hander, Cardinals hope to extend Goldschmidt
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cardinals looking to extend Paul Goldschmidt
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into the 2024 season with the hope of bouncing back into postseason contention. St. Louis lost 91 games in 2023 and fell short of the postseason.
Slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who earned National League MVP honors in 2022, is in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are set to approach the veteran slugger this offseason in hopes of giving him a contract extension.
Goold notes that the team would prefer to get a deal done before the start of the 2024 season, but that they'll leave the door open for such discussion during the season. Goold also notes that the conversations between Goldschmidt and the Cardinals are not expected to be contentious, as the team believes they can extend him through the remainder of his career.
After his MVP season in 2022, Goldschmidt took a step back in 2023. While he still posted solid numbers, he watched his average dip to .268 and hit 25 home runs in contrast to his 35 the year before.
Extending Goldschmidt would be a smart move for the Cardinals. He has been one of the team's best run producers since being acquired in 2018. He also remains a solid defender at first base. The slugger is 36 but hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.