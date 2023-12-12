MLB rumors: Paul Goldschmidt STL future, Dodgers not done star chasing, long line to meet with Yamamoto
Competition for Yamamoto, Dodgers set to pursue star right-hander, Cardinals hope to extend Goldschmidt
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Dodgers pursuit of Yamamoto
The Dodgers were very aggressive in their pursuit of two-way star and two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, ultimately signing him to a 10-year, $700 million contract. But they aren't done just yet.
According to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports, Los Angeles is expected to be equally as aggressive in their pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Dorsey notes that because much of Ohtani's money is deferred, the Dodgers have plenty of room to pursue other marquee free agents such as Yamamoto. Ohtani will be making just $2 million in each of the 10 years of his contract before earning the remaining $680 million by the time his deal has expired.
Los Angeles is set to meet with Yamamoto later this week.
Despite the return of Walker Buehler, the Dodgers have plenty of question marks with their starting rotation. While Bobby Miller impressed in 2023, the Dodgers are going to be without Dustin May to start the season and won't have Tony Gonsolin back until late in the year.
Another frontline starter could be beneficial for the Dodgers as they look to continue their spending spree and build a World Series contender for 2024 and beyond.