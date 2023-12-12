MLB rumors: Paul Goldschmidt STL future, Dodgers not done star chasing, long line to meet with Yamamoto
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Competition for Yamamoto
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the top free agent still available on the market following Shohei Ohtani's decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But signing the star right-hander isn't going to be an easy task.
According to Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are set to meet with the 25-year-old ace in Los Angeles this week. Heyman notes that every big market team is interested in Yamamoto and that the cost could even reach up to $300 million.
In addition to the Yankees, the Dodgers and the New York Mets are also expected to be in play for Yamamoto.
At this time of year, starting pitching is always at a premium, and there are many teams that are prepared to do everything in their power in order to land Yamamoto and boost their starting rotations.
The Yankees already have Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole heading up their rotation, but there are question marks beyond Cole. Carlos Rodon had a disastrous first season with the Bronx Bombers, posting a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts.
If he can bounce back, the Yankees will be in a better position, but that won't take them out of contention for Yamamoto. New York could have a very solid top three in their starting rotation if they do in fact land the Japanese right-hander.
The Mets traded Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer away at the deadline, but still have Kodai Senga to build around in their rotation. Yamamoto could help the Mets speed up the process of returning to contention after the team finished with a record of 75-87 and fell short of the postseason.
Los Angeles of course cannot be counted out either. All three teams have the financial resources available to be able to land Yamamoto in free agency.