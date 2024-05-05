MLB Rumors: Paul Skenes call-up, Jazz Chisholm trade buzz, White Sox next fire sale

Final line for @indyindians' Paul Skenes:

4.1 IP

3 H

2 R

2 ER

2 BB

4 K



Season numbers for the @Pirates' top prospect (@MLB No. 3):

27.1 IP

17 H

4 R

3 ER

8 BB

45 K

0.99 ERA pic.twitter.com/YyojR6FVnE