MLB Rumors: Paul Skenes call-up, Jazz Chisholm trade buzz, White Sox next fire sale

MLB Rumors: White Sox prepping for major trade deadline fire sale
MLB trade season is underway sooner than expected as the Miami Marlins shipped Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. The Marlins are not the only known seller as of now.
The Chicago White Sox were expected to be among the worst teams in the majors and it has played out that way so far as they enter play on Sunday with an abysmal 7-26 record. Sure, injuries to some key players like Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez have impacted things, but this is a team not built to compete in 2024.
When it comes to the trade deadline, the White Sox have a plethora of players that they can ship away. New acquisition Tommy Pham might be the most appealing piece with how well he has started his season, but USA Today's Bob Nightengale listed five other players that they're expected to part with.
The White Sox are also expected to trade starters Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Mike Clevinger, reliever Michael Kopech and DH Eloy Jimenez.
None of these are huge names like Dylan Cease, but the White Sox could get solid returns for players like Fedde, Kopech, and Jimenez who all have more than one year of additional team control. The question is, will these players get dealt soon after Arraez was moved? Or will the White Sox wait until the deadline?
MLB Rumors: Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be next in line in Marlins fire sale
This Miami Marlins team somehow made the postseason in 2023. Regression was expected, but nobody could've expected this. The Marlins traded their best hitter, Luis Arraez, just one month into the season and don't look anywhere near done. They're positioned to completely tear this thing down and start from scratch.
The Marlins trading Arraez now rather than waiting to see if things turn around signals that he'll be just one of many Marlins to get dealt. It'd make no sense for them to trade their best position player and then just stop there. As for who is next, Nightengale has a bold answer.
"Next up? Center fielder Jazz Chisholm, their best all-around player who has the most trade value. Several baseball executives insist that Chisholm, who is under team control until 2027, will be dealt in the months to come."
While a Chisholm trade makes sense, it's interesting to see Nightengale say with such certainty that he's next up. The Marlins have several veterans on expiring contracts who look like locks to get dealt, while Chisholm is the most valuable position player on their roster. He's under team control through the 2026 campaign, and has legitimate 30 home run and 30 stolen base potential.
Trading Chisholm would help the Marlins revamp what is still one of the league's worst farm systems even after the Arraez deal, but would make things even more bleak in the near future for this franchise.
MLB Rumors: Paul Skenes call-up might finally be near
After a hot start, it has been a struggle for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates began the 2024 campaign with a 9-2 record in their first 11 games but have gone just 6-17 since, entering play on Sunday with a record of 15-19.
Their biggest issues stem from their lackluster offense, but keeping one of the best pitching prospects in the minors that we've seen in recent memory certainly doesn't help. Fortunately, according to Nightengale, a Skenes call-up might finally be near.
"Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, considered the best collegiate pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, is expected to be soon called up to the big leagues in May. He has a 0.37 ERA in six starts in the minors."
Skenes allowed two runs in 4.1 innings of work to raise his ERA to 0.99 on Sunday, but even with that uneven performance, he has proven he's MLB-ready.
On the season, the right-hander has a 0,99 ERA in seven starts and 27.1 innings of work. He has an absurd 45 strikeouts compared to just eight walks. He has allowed just one home run. He's ready.
The Pirates probably won't do it after one of his rougher starts of the season, but it's clearly coming. It might not fill their biggest need, but it'll certainly add some much-needed excitement to what is quickly looking like another lost year in Pittsburgh.