MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso's destiny could depend upon another Cubs connection
Could Pete Alonso changing agents send him to the Chicago Cubs? Scott Boras now manages Alonso and Cody Bellinger.
By Curt Bishop
Speculation is floating around over what may become of New York Mets first baseman and slugger Pete Alonso this coming winter.
After winning 101 games last season and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016, the Mets took several steps back in 2023 and finished with a record of 74-87. That was good for fourth place in a stacked NL East that featured three postseason teams in 2023.
The Chicago Cubs have recently checked in on the availability of the Mets first baseman and former MVP candidate. And according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Cubs will do "everything they can" to try and pry him away from the Mets.
The Cubs may now have a leg up on the Mets. According to Evan Altman of Cubs Insider, the Mets veteran first baseman has hired BorasCorp as his new agency, making him the latest client of famous agent Scott Boras.
MLB Rumors: Does Scott Boras give Cubs a leg up on Pete Alonso?
Boras also represents players such as Cody Bellinger. Bellinger spent the 2023 season with the Cubs and is now set to become a free agent this winter. In that case, Alonso has a connection with the Cubs, which could potentially open the door for him to be traded there.
It's unclear as to what direction the Mets will be headed in. They were expected to be serious World Series contenders this year, but finished well below .500. Max Scherzer even revealed
after being acquired by the Texas Rangers that the Mets planned to take a step back from contention and bounce back again in 2026.
But if the Mets are to hold onto Alonso, that would mean that they may plan to contend sooner than 2026 and possibly even bounce back into contention by 2024 or 2025.