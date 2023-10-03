MLB Rumors: Cubs won't let David Stearns deter them from Pete Alonso trade push
Despite David Stearns suggesting that a new Pete Alonso contract could be on the way, the Chicago Cubs remain interested in the first baseman.
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets were willing to listen on trade offers for star first baseman Pete Alonso at the deadline. Alonso's current contract runs through next season, and there haven't been too many meaningful discussions on a potential extension just yet.
Nonetheless, a legitimate trade offer never materialized, as New York's asking price was high for the Polar Bear. With a new president of baseball operations in tow in David Stearns, it would appear the Mets don't plan on trading Alonso at this juncture.
"I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete is an important member of this team. He's an important member of this organization, and I think we're really fortunate to have him," Stearns said at his opening press conference.
Yet, per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Chicago Cubs still plan on making a push.
MLB Rumors: Cubs plan to make an offer for Mets slugger Pete Alonso
Any trade for an Alonso-type player would be expensive. With the Cubs potentially losing Cody Bellinger this offseason thanks to his opt out, there will be a hole at first base, especially if Jeimer Candelario bolts as well.
Alonso makes perfect sense for just about any team. His defense at first base has improved the last few seasons. He can still offer 40-plus home run seasons on the regular, regardless of what stadium he calls home. The only thing missing from his resume, currently, is a contract which matches his level of play.
It's unclear exactly what Alonso is expecting in that department. The Mets seem weary of signing Alonso deep into his 30's, which is understandable for any player, really. A similar comparison, per The Athletic, could be Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals. Marc Carig thinks adjusting that deal for inflation could look a little like this:
"Perhaps the compromise is a deal that pays Alonso a significant average annual value but for a shorter term. They can just update the Goldschmidt deal to reflect inflation and roll with five years and $135 million (accounting again for the $22 million Alonso is likely to make through arbitration in 2024). Or they can go a bit longer at Bryant’s AAV and settle on six years and $152 million."
Cohen certainly has the money to make that deal happen.