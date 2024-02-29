MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso dark horse, SF Giants favorite for Boras client, Cubs-Monty
- Craig Counsell certainly sounds interested in Jordan Montgomery
- Giants expected to sign at least one high-profile Scott Boras client
- Blue Jays named as potential landing spot for Pete Alonso
MLB rumors: Giants expected to sign Matt Chapman or Blake Snell
The San Francisco Giants' offseason is far from finished according to New York Post scribe Jon Heyman. He appeared on Foul Territory TV to discuss the free agency futures of Matt Chapman and Blake Snell. When asked to predict Chapman's eventual landing spot, Heyman staked his claim on San Francisco.
"If I were to guess today, I would say Giants. They're still talking to these guys. I know they said they don't expect to sign anybody, but I think the Giants are going to sign somebody. Whether it's [Blake] Snell or Chapman or both of them."
The Giants have been extremely aggressive this offseason, making (failed) pitches to both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks on the ascent, the NL West is shaping up to be a bloodbath. The Giants need to keep pace. Bob Melvin brings decades of MLB experience to the dugout. San Francisco hired him with sights set on winning games and pushing deep into October.
Robbie Ray, Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks, and Jorge Soler are among the noteworthy free agents and trade additions who landed in San Francisco this winter. While the Giants have projected contentment with the current roster, it's clear the front office has carte blanche when it comes to courting difference-makers. San Francisco tried and failed to land Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason. It's about time for the Giants' star-hunting bid to yield a more sizable catch.
In Chapman, the Giants would land the MLB's best defensive third baseman and a talented (if mildly inconsistent) slugger. Snell just won his second Cy Young award in the Giants' own division, so the two sides are intimately familiar. Snell joining a healthy Ray atop the San Francisco bullpen could be what propels the franchise back to contention.
Only time will tell, but the Giants are not resting on their laurels this winter.