MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade buzz, Corbin Burnes cold water, Jackson Holliday call-up?
- Pete Alonso has 'interest' in a Mets extension
- A Corbin Burnes trade isn't a sure bet
- Is Jackson Holliday ready for the bigs?
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Is Jackson Holliday ready for the big leagues?
Jackson Holliday, baseball's No. 1 ranked prospect, could finally be ready to shine.
In 2023, Holliday played at four different levels for the Orioles. The young shortstop played 22 total games for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, where he hit .267 with a .796 OPS. He's without a doubt the Orioles' most prized possession going into 2024, but when will he join the major league roster?
That's a question many Orioles fans would like to know the answer to. Unfortunately for them, the Orioles' organization doesn't have a clear timeline for calling up Holliday.
In an interview with Orioles beat reporter Steve Melewski, general manager Mike Elias said, "Anyone who is playing well in Triple-A and that you like organizationally, that enters them into conversations on how to plan the 2024 major league roster."
So, theoretically, Holliday is in the "conversation" of making the majors next season.
Holliday himself spoke about his situation and what the future might bring: "It’s definitely going to be a little different next year, having a chance to hopefully make the club out of spring is my goal. If that doesn’t happen, whatever is the plan, I’ll be ready for it."