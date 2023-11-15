MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade buzz, Corbin Burnes cold water, Jackson Holliday call-up?
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Brewers' Corbin Burnes may not end up getting traded this winter
Amid reports that Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is going to get dealt, Jeff Passan poured some cold water on those rumors.
Burnes, arguably the best starting pitcher on the Brewers, may have outpriced his stay in Milwaukee and could already be looking forward to seeing how much he'll command in free agency after 2024. Assuming the Brewers don't want to let him walk and want to recoup some talent for their star, Burnes is being floated as a hot name this winter. The 29-year-old went 10-8 this past season and recorded a 3.39 ERA in 32 starts; Burnes also led the NL with a 1.069 WHIP.
So, what's the counterargument to a potential Burnes trade? Passan said the Brewers may still have a win-now mentality and will want to hold onto their best players.
"The Brewers just lost their manager to their hated rival. What sort of message does it send to fans if they actively ship their best players out, too?"
"The Brewers are good. They won the NL Central this year. They can win it again next year, especially with Jackson Chourio, Tyler Black and Jacob Misiorowski arriving soon. If the Brewers falter, Burnes and Adames can make Milwaukee the belle of the ball at the trade deadline. Other teams aren’t convinced a huge sale is coming.”
The same goes for Willy Adames, the team's star shortstop who could also be lured away from Milwaukee this offseason.