MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade, Jordan Montgomery latest, Blue Jays bats
- Rival executives believe a Pete Alonso trade could still happen.
- Jordan Montgomery has received interest from the Boston Red Sox.
- The Blue Jays are trying to add two expensive bats.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays bats
The Toronto Blue Jays saw their season come to an abrupt end in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Minnesota Twins. The team could potentially use some bats this offseason.
Fortunately, there are two bats that are currently on their radar, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith. The Cincinnati Reds recently declined veteran slugger Joey Votto's club option, making him a free agent.
Another potential option could emerge in trade talks. Smith revealed that Votto's former Reds teammate, Eugenio Suarez, is somebody the Jays could target. Suarez is currently the starting third baseman for the Seattle Mariners.
With Matt Chapman a free agent, these two sluggers could be perfect fits in Toronto. Votto could serve as a designated hitter, or even play first base. This could give the Blue Jays the flexibility to move Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third base.
Votto is a native of Toronto as well and would essentially be experiencing a homecoming.
Suarez could take over for Chapman at third base if the Blue Jays decide to acquire him.
All of this is pure speculation as of now, but Toronto will certainly be looking for ways to improve on the offensive side.