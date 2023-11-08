MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade, Jordan Montgomery latest, Blue Jays bats
- Rival executives believe a Pete Alonso trade could still happen.
- Jordan Montgomery has received interest from the Boston Red Sox.
- The Blue Jays are trying to add two expensive bats.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery latest
Jordan Montgomery is going to be one of the most sought-after free agents this coming winter. The left-hander had a remarkable postseason run with the Texas Rangers and helped guide them to their first World Series title.
According to Jon Morosi, Montgomery already has teams calling for his services.
Morosi, who is currently covering the GM Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona revealed that the Boston Red Sox have spoken with Montgomery's agent, Scott Boras.
Montgomery would be a solid addition for the Red Sox, who are in desperate need of starting pitching. He went 10-11 during the regular season and posted a 3.20 ERA with the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.
The 30-year-old left-hander would certainly not be in unfamiliar territory if he signed in Boston. Montgomery came up to the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees and is quite familiar with the American League East.
Montgomery proved this postseason that he is capable of winning in big games, and Boston could truly use somebody that can give them a chance to win in the postseason should they qualify in 2024.
The Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East with a record of 78-84 in 2023, falling short of October for the fourth time in the last five years.