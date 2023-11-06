MLB Rumors: Next Red Sox ace, Nola surprise team, SF Giants best chance
- Could Jordan Montgomery sign with the Red Sox?
- Aaron Nola makes sense for the Cubs
- The SF Giants need to take a swing for Cody Bellinger
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox next ace is a champion
The Boston Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East this season with a record of 78-84. Part of what cost the Red Sox this season was their starting pitching, or lack thereof.
Recently, ESPN's top baseball writers made their predictions on where certain free agents would sign. Jeff Passan had an interesting prediction for left-hander Jordan Montgomery.
Passan predicted that Montgomery would ultimately sign in Boston, citing the Sox desire to win now and the fact that the team is in desperate need of starting pitching beyond the 2023 season.
Montgomery proved to be a solid addition for the Texas Rangers, having helped guide them to their first World Series title. Boston could certainly benefit from a proven postseason pitcher at the top of their starting rotation. They have not reached the postseason since 2021.
Last offseason, the Red Sox lost Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi, the latter of whom was a teammate of Montgomery's in Texas and won Game 5 of the World Series.
Montgomery won 10 games in 32 starts between the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals this season, posting a 3.20 ERA before becoming a postseason hero.