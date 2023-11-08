MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade, Jordan Montgomery latest, Blue Jays bats
- Rival executives believe a Pete Alonso trade could still happen.
- Jordan Montgomery has received interest from the Boston Red Sox.
- The Blue Jays are trying to add two expensive bats.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade buzz
When the New York Mets decided to sell at the trade deadline, the popular consensus around the organization was that they would not be back in postseason contention until 2026.
As such, the Mets may be looking to trade star first baseman and slugger Pete Alonso.
Alonso will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, and the Mets will have some tough decisions to make. While it's uncertain what kind of deal he'll command, Jon Morosi of MLB Network predicted that there is a 50/50 chance Alonso is traded away.
Trading away Alonso would certainly signal a changing of the guard in New York. Alonso is one of their key pieces, and if he is traded, a rebuild seems likely.
The Mets finished the 2023 season with a record of 75-87, falling short of the postseason after winning over 100 games in 2022. Both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were traded away at the deadline.
The Mets were expected to be a clear postseason contender this past season, but things fell apart very quickly. Now, things are uncertain for the Mets.
Several teams could use an extra bat. A team like the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners could come calling for Alonso's services.