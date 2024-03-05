MLB Rumors: Phillies Blake Snell latest, Chapman turned down Blue Jays, Brewers rumblings
- Brewers in the market for 'mid-tier' starting pitchers
- Matt Chapman flatly rejected reunion with Blue Jays
- Phillies don't appear very interested in Blake Snell
MLB rumors: Brewers 'monitoring' market for mid-tier starting pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't done tweaking the roster, per FanSided's Robert Murray. In the latest episode of The Baseball Insiders, he revealed that Milwaukee is still in the market for "mid-tier starting pitchers," specifically citing Michael Lorenzen and Mike Clevinger.
It has been a fairly upsetting offseason for the Brewers faithful, who were dealt a crushing blow when Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs, of all teams. Not too long after, with David Stearns no longer gracing the front office, Milwaukee dealt All-Star ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. That breakup was a long time coming, but it still drives a stake through the Brewers' competitive aspirations in 2024.
Aside from the Rhys Hoskins addition, not much has gone Milwaukee's way in free agency. The additions of D.L. Hall and Joey Ortiz via the Burnes trade should boost the Brewers' long-term outlook, but there's no doubt that the team is worse than last season's squad.
Both Lorenzen and Clevinger would step into important roles in the starting rotation. Milwaukee isn't completely bereft of quality arms, but Lorenzen or Clevinger can eat 20+ starts and supply borderline All-Star production at their peak. Lorenzen made the All-Star team just last season, starting the campaign with Detroit and finishing it with Philadelphia.
The Cubs are hot on the Brewers' heels as far as the NL Central race is concerned, so the more help, the merrier.