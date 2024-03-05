MLB Rumors: Phillies Blake Snell latest, Chapman turned down Blue Jays, Brewers rumblings
- Brewers in the market for 'mid-tier' starting pitchers
- Matt Chapman flatly rejected reunion with Blue Jays
- Phillies don't appear very interested in Blake Snell
MLB rumors: Phillies' interest in Blake Snell is unsubstantial
Two of the best pitchers in baseball are still free agents in March. It's an unusual phenomenon, no doubt tied to the fact that both share the same, quite polarizing agent in Scott Boras. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery would both help every team in the league. Snell won his second Cy Young award in 2023. Montgomery helped Texas all the way to the World Series. And yet, neither has inked a new deal.
There has been a lot of speculation about the always-lurking Philadelphia Phillies jumping into the mix for Snell, especially if he's open to a short-term contract. Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman, Scott Boras' other major clients, both signed three-year deals with two opt-outs. While the Phillies have long shown an affinity for star power — and have spent their money accordingly — it doesn't appear as though Snell is on the table.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia is avoiding free agents tied to a qualifying offer in order to maintain their full allotment of 2024 draft picks.
"This is but one reason the Phillies have never seriously discussed Blake Snell, multiple major-league sources said — no matter how short the deal is."
GM Dave Dombrowski also spoke to reporters, highlighting the unavoidable limitations of even the Phillies' financial resources. Money runs out eventually. Philadelphia re-upped both Aaron Nola (seven years, $172 million) and Zack Wheeler (three years, $126 million) this offseason. With the top of their rotation locked up for the next several years, there isn't a ton of pressure to add another ace to the mix. Especially with Ranger Suarez performing in the playoffs, Taijuan Walker signed through 2026, and Andrew Painter on the MLB fast-track.
While the Phillies can still surprise us with a run at one of Boras' last remaining clients, we can safely assume Snell will not end up in the City of Brotherly Love. As for Montgomery... well, that isn't too likely either.