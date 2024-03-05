MLB Rumors: Phillies Blake Snell latest, Chapman turned down Blue Jays, Brewers rumblings
MLB rumors: Matt Chapman didn't want to return to Blue Jays
The San Francisco Giants landed four-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman on a three-year, $54 million contract with two opt-outs. He reunites with former Oakland Athletics coach Bob Melvin on a Giants team that expects to be more competitive in 2024. He also leaves the Toronto Blue Jays looking rather empty-handed by comparison, with Justin Turner serving as their one major free agency splash.
While plenty of speculation tied Chapman to the Blue Jays on a potential long-term extension, that was never in the cards. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Blair, Chapman denied a six-year, $250 million deal last offseason. He once turned down a 10-year extension from the A's. It's a habit of his, and his agent Scott Boras.
It's clear Chapman wanted a change of scenery, and we cannot overstate the value of his relationship with Melvin. All signs point toward that strong bond being the driving force behind Chapman's decision. The third baseman called signing with San Francisco "destiny." He even cited "unfinished business" in the Bay Area, where he started his career.
Toronto was operating at a disadvantage all along, compounded by the front office's limited financial resources following the Shohei Ohtani whiff. The Blue Jays' cap sheet right now comes in $14 million lower than last season's did. While Toronto can still add talent at the trade deadline — and other valuable free agents remain — we shouldn't expect more major moves before the beginning of the regular season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at third, Turner will occupy the DH slot, and Toronto will probably win between 80 and 90 games in a competitive AL East.