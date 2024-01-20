MLB Rumors: Phillies whiff, Cards Carpenter explanation, Braves HOF player comp
- Phillies were interested in signing flamethrower
- Why the Cardinals signed Matt Carpenter
- Newest Braves signing receives insane praise
MLB Rumors: Newest Braves signing receives insane praise
While they've been quiet in MLB free agency, the Atlanta Braves made headlines by making the biggest splash on the International Free Agency market, giving shortstop Jose Perdomo the largest bonus in the 2024 international free agent class and the highest for a Venezuelan-born international amateur according to ESPN.
Perdomo was ranked third overall in the class by MLB Pipeline, but a team like the Braves splurging in that fashion tells you all you need to know about how talented this 17-year-old really is. He's a ways away from the majors, obviously, but there's already a ton of excitement brewing. When discussing what player comp to give Perdomo, a veteran scout gave an answer that should really excite Braves fans.
"“He said [Perdomo] looked like a young Miguel Cabrera, and that stuck with me,” Cruz said. “I started digging into old videos and started talking to the scout that signed [Cabrera]. And, yeah, I think that is the closest, real comp for Perdomo.- MLB.com
“I’m comfortable saying that. It’s a big name to compare him to -- a future Hall of Famer. But the bat was … that’s what Miggy looked like.”"
Perdomo was compared to Venezuelan legend and future MLB Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera. If that doesn't get Braves fans hyped up it's hard to imagine what will. While it's obviously hard to predict what a 17-year-old is going to be, if he's anything close to Miggy, the Braves would be over the moon.