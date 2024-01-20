MLB Rumors: Phillies whiff, Cards Carpenter explanation, Braves HOF player comp
- Phillies were interested in signing flamethrower
- Why the Cardinals signed Matt Carpenter
- Newest Braves signing receives insane praise
MLB Rumors: Why the Cardinals signed Matt Carpenter
It was hard to really predict what the future held for Matt Carpenter after such an abysmal 2023 season. It looked like he had resurrected his career after a breakout stint with the Yankees the season prior, but after signing a two-year deal with the Padres last offseason, Carpenter failed miserably serving as their primary DH against right-handed pitching.
The veteran slashed .176/.322/.319 with five home runs and 31 RBI in 237 plate appearances. For reference, Carpenter hit 15 home runs in just 154 plate appearances with the Yankees the season prior showing how dominant he was in the Bronx and how putrid he was in San Diego. With the Padres looking to shed the second year of Carpenter's contract, they shipped promising reliever Ray Kerr to Atlanta. The Braves wound up releasing Carpenter a couple of days later, and eventually, Carpenter opted to return to where it all began. St. Louis.
Carpenter spent each of his first 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, making three all-star teams and winning a Silver Slugger as well. He was a fan-favorite throughout his tenure in St. Louis, but he did not end things playing well, and the Cardinals bringing him back after such an abysmal year comes as a bit of a shock.
As The Athletic's Katie Woo (subscription required) wrote "The deal, Mozeliak explained, was driven by the organization’s desire to add a veteran leader who could fill a bench role." From that quote alone, it sounds like Carpenter won't be asked to play much, but is going to assume a leadership role from the bench.
Carpenter can play a bit when called upon, but he'll mainly be there to serve as a mentor of sorts for younger players like Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Nolan Gorman. There are worse ways the Cardinals could've spent $740,000, and if they wind up needing Carpenter's roster spot, he doesn't have to stay the entire year.