MLB insider nixes several popular Phillies deadline targets, but leaves 1 enticing option on the table
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be one of the more aggressive teams in trade discussions in the next week and a half before the deadline. They have a few holes to fill on their roster including in the bullpen and in the outfield.
The bullpen needs help, especially after their closer, Jose Alvarado, made some concerning comments following his last blown save. The Phillies will likely look to upgrade here with a closer like the Miami Marlins' Tanner Scott. They have other options as well.
In the outfield, they have plenty of options to choose from. Jazz Chisholm, Taylor Ward, Brent Rooker and Luis Robert Jr. have all been on their radar over the last few weeks. Following extensive scouting and planning, the Phillies have scratched off a ton of these names from their list of trade candidates though.
MLB Rumors: Phillies outfield trade intentions more interesting as deadline draws closer
USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale was on the story, discussing who the Phillies are still in on and who they have scratched off their list.
"The Philadelphia Phillies have no interest in Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, have shied away from Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and don’t believe that Oakland A’s outfielder Brent Rooker is a fit," Nightengale wrote.
The Phillies have been out on Chisholm for a week or so now. He didn't fit their team and he's also not the right handed bat that they want.
Tommy Pham would have been a cheap option, but following a history of being a questionable teammate, the Phillies, who are built on chemistry, have smartly opted out on him as well.
Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics had the potential to be the perfect piece for the Phillies. He has team control and he's having an incredible breakout year. He's slashing .294/.372/.579 with 22 homers during his breakout year. The steep asking price on the breakout outfielder might have pushed the Phillies away.
One name that wasn't listed as off the Phillies list just yet is the White Sox outfielder, Luis Robert Jr.
Robert is the highest potential outfielder on the market while coming with the most team control. He's an incredible talent with game-breaking power and speed. If the Phillies are willing to mortgage the farm system, they could get their hands on Robert.
It's still not a certainty that the White Sox will trade him. They are still looking for suitors and the Phillies could be the perfect matchup in this deal.