Jose Alvarado's concerning comment should have Phillies bullpen in scramble mode
The Philadelphia Phillies have been in control of the NL East for the entirety of the season. They have had a bit of help due to the Braves' offensive struggles early on as well as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider going down. They still have a firm, eight-game lead on the division, which has made it reasonable for them to be meticulous with their trade deadline plans.
One of their biggest holes has been in their bullpen, despite having some incredible arms out their already. They lack the true, top of the league closer that is almost a requirement for a team to win the World Series. You just can't afford to give away games that you should have won due to a complete bullpen collapse.
But following one of these bullpen collapses and a blown save from their closer in a recent game against the Pirates, the Phillies may be looking to act with a bit more urgency.
Phillies closer's comments following blown save should sound alarms in Philadelphia
Here's what Alvarado had to say following his third blown save of the season.
Phillies fans and the media alike aren't happy with the way the bullpen has performed this season. It's on the front office to put out the best possible players to perform in the biggest spots. That is exactly what the Phillies front office is looking to do as they pursue closers at the trade deadline.
A few names being mentioned in rumors with the Phillies include Oakland Athletics star closer Mason Miller and the Miami Marlins lefty closer Tanner Scott.
Miller would be a dream come true for the Phillies, bringing his 103 MPH fastball along with his half decade of team control to the City of Brotherly Love. Miller is truly one of the best stories in the game today and given his youth and potential, this would be the dream acquisition for the Phillies in the next two weeks.
As much as Miller would be the dream come true, Tanner Scott is a much more realistic option and he's no slouch himself. The Phillies would be able to acquire him for much cheaper, given the fact that he's a one year rental. But, this season, Scott has posted a 1.30 ERA in 40 games while recording 15 saves.
Acquring a true closer would allow Alvarado to join Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm in more comfortable roles in the back end of the bullpen while Scott or Miller closes down games. Given Alvarado's admitted struggles, the Phillies better act quickly.