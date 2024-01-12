MLB rumors: Rangers lowball World Series hero, Rays take NPB low-risk play, more
In free agency, the big-name pitchers will obviously draw the most attention, but it also matters who teams bring in to fill the cracks and solidify a pitching staff. The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds are hoping they made the right picks.
The Yankees are bringing back pitcher Luke Weaver, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. The 30-year-old former Cardinals and Diamondback started three games for New York last year, posting a solid 3.38 ERA. That was a vast improvement from the 6.08 and 6.87 ERA he managed for the Reds and Mariners earlier in the season.
New York is hoping Weaver can replicate those results in 2024 with a one-year deal worth $2 million
Cincinnati agreed to a similar deal with lefty Brent Suter, per Murray, for one-year and $2.5 million. The 34-year-old is coming off a strong season as a reliever for the Rockies with a 3.38 ERA and 4-3 record in 57 appearances.
Suter grew up in Ohio, so it was an obvious choice for him to join the Reds. He was also heavily linked to the Mets.