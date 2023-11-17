MLB Rumors: Ranking Blake Snell's 4 free agent options after winning Cy Young
The race is on for acclaimed pitcher Blake Snell, now a free agent after an impressive season. We examine and rank the teams that could benefit most from his expertise and winning mentality.
By Curt Bishop
1. San Diego Padres
Though the Padres missed the postseason in 2023 after finishing in third place with a record of 82-80, Snell was a bright spot for them.
Even though they may trade Juan Soto this offseason, it would make perfect sense for them to keep Snell around.
Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the left-hander was their best pitcher, and if they plan to remain relevant, it would be smart for them to try and keep him around. That might be their best path back to contention.
But Snell fit well in San Diego, especially in a ballpark that tends to favor pitchers. With that in mind, San Diego may ultimately be the best fit for him. After all, he has spent the past three seasons in a Padres uniform.
In truth, what team would not want to keep a pitcher who just won his second Cy Young Award? The fit is seamless. The Padres have the financial resources to make it happen. Keeping him would also send a good message to the fanbase and show them that they plan on building a winning club around their ace.
Snell played a key role in the Padres getting to the NLCS last year, and keeping him would be a boon for the team.