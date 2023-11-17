MLB Rumors: Ranking Blake Snell's 4 free agent options after winning Cy Young
The race is on for acclaimed pitcher Blake Snell, now a free agent after an impressive season. We examine and rank the teams that could benefit most from his expertise and winning mentality.
By Curt Bishop
2. St. Louis Cardinals
It's no secret what the St. Louis Cardinals have to do this offseason. They must add three starting pitchers in order to return to contention, and at least two of them must be frontline starters.
One of them will have to come via free agency. Morosi listed the Cardinals and the New York Yankees as two other teams that have checked in on Aaron Nola.
But Snell might be their best option. While he doesn't always go deep into games, he's a pitcher with swing-and-miss capability, and St. Louis needs that in their rotation.
Snell's postseason experience would be a huge plus for the Cardinals as well. The Cardinals have lacked top-level starting pitching for the past several years, and as such have not won a playoff series since 2019, much less a postseason game since 2020.
His competitive spirit could also ignite a fire in the Cardinals clubhouse, as well as a sense of urgency for a team that hasn't tasted a ton of postseason success in recent years.
The Cardinals' lack of pitching is what caused them to lose 91 games this season. But bringing Snell aboard could help speed up the team's retooling process.