MLB Rumors: Ranking known Shohei Ohtani suitors based on wish list items
Shohei Ohtani could decide on a new team this week at the Winter Meetings. Below, we rank the three known suitors based on his wish list items.
By Curt Bishop
1. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners made a very surprising trade on Sunday night when they sent Jared Kelenic to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two pitchers.
But perhaps that could allow them to free up some payroll space to make a run at Ohtani. Seattle has a ton of starting pitchers at the moment. Ohtani will not be able to pitch in 2024 due to his second Tommy John surgery, but he will be able to still perform hitting duties.
Signing with the Mariners would check all three of the boxes on his wish list. He'd be able to stay on the West Coast, win, and keep a relatively low profile, while also blending in with stars such as Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Cal Raleigh, and Logan Gilbert.
Seattle won 88 games during the regular season, falling just one game short of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. But they are a team that appears to be intent on winning and contending, two things that should entice Ohtani as he moves closer to making his decision.
There is no indication that the Mariners are in on him, however.