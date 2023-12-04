MLB Rumors: Ranking known Shohei Ohtani suitors based on wish list items
Shohei Ohtani could decide on a new team this week at the Winter Meetings. Below, we rank the three known suitors based on his wish list items.
By Curt Bishop
2. San Francisco Giants
The Giants have proven that they are willing to spend big on star players, as evidenced by last offseason's pursuits of both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. They were outbid on Judge at the 11th hour, and even after agreeing to a deal with Correa, things fell apart.
Still, it's clear that the Giants had every intention of winning, and it would be surprising if they don't try to make a run at him this winter after they missed out on two of the top free agents last winter.
The Giants finished with a record of 79-83, but Ohtani would be able to stay on the West Coast if he signs with them, while also joining a team that intends to compete in the near future. With Bob Melvin set to manage the team in 2024, it's clear that the Giants want to win, and what better way to show that than to add perhaps the best player in all of baseball today?
He could add a spark to the Giants lineup and then ultimately be ready to pitch again by 2025, bolstering their rotation, which already has Logan Webb at the front end. But San Francisco is a big market, which would make it hard for him to have a peaceful lifestyle.