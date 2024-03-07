MLB Rumors: Red Sox extension grade, Cubs concerning injuries, Bieber trade market
MLB Rumors: Cubs have several injuries with one particularly 'concerning'
The Chicago Cubs finally did what they had to do all offseason, re-signing Cody Bellinger. The terms of the deal weren't what anyone expected when the winter began, but the bottom line is the deal got done. Bellinger is in Chicago, and the Cubs have their eyes set on a NL Central title in 2024.
For the Cubs to win that division and get back to the postseason in a full season (excluding 2020) for the first time since 2018, the Cubs need to stay healthy. Last season, an injury to Marcus Stroman wound up really hampering them, so avoiding any major injuries would go a long way. That's not off to the best start.
The Cubs are already dealing with three injuries early on in Spring Training. Two of them appear to be relatively minor, with Ian Happ playing catch after dealing with a hamstring injury and Nick Madrigal appearing to have dodged a bad hamstring injury. While those two players received good news, Caleb Kilian cannot relate.
Pitcher Caleb Kilian had an MRI on Tuesday for shoulder discomfort. While the Cubs didn’t have the results when Counsell talked to reporters, he did call Kilian’s situation “concerning.”
Kilian has spent most of the last two seasons in the minors for the Cubs and while an injury he suffers might not seem like a huge deal, he's a depth arm that could come in handy if needed. How long he'll be out remains to be seen, but a concerning shoulder injury could result in a whole lot of trouble for the Cubs.