MLB Rumors: Red Sox extension grade, Cubs concerning injuries, Bieber trade market
- Grading Brayan Bello's extension with the Red Sox
- Cubs have several injuries with one particularly 'concerning'
- Shane Bieber market is quiet
MLB Rumors: Grading Brayan Bello's extension with the Red Sox
It's safe to say that the 2023 offseason has been a disastrous one for the Boston Red Sox, who after Lucas Giolito's injury look undeniably worse on paper than the 78-84 team that they've been in each of the last two seasons. Despite the Red Sox finishing in last place in the AL East in three of the last four seasons and their front office seeming to say the right things about wanting to be competitive, they've done virtually nothing to get closer to any of their AL East rivals this winter while pitchers like Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell languish in free agency.
While Red Sox fans are understandably pessimistic ahead of the 2024 campaign, the organization does have some very valuable pieces on its active roster. Most of those valuable players happen to be position players, but one pitcher who took a step forward this past season was Brayan Bello.
The right-hander's 4.24 ERA might not be something to write home about, but he did have three terrific months in May, June, and August in which he looked like a legitimate future piece for this team. Additionally, Bello led the Red Sox in both starts (28) and innings pitched (157). A lot of that has to do with how dreadful Boston's rotation is, but he still had a solid first full season.
With that in mind, Red Sox fans have something to celebrate with the team extending Bello to a deal that will keep him in Boston past the 2028 season when his team control would run out according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. The Red Sox don't have much on the pitching side to look forward to, so ensuring that the 25-year-old remains in Beantown for the long haul certainly makes sense.
The terms of the deal appear to be pretty team-friendly, with Bello receiving $55 million over six years with a seventh-year club option worth another $21 million. If that option is exercised, it'll be a seven-year deal worth $76 million. When looking at how much starting pitching is worth in free agency, this is a bargain. They get Bello at around $10 million annually.
It's good for Bello to get guaranteed generational wealth, but we also know with how Boston has operated in recent years that they're not offering this deal if they don't think they're getting Bello at a cheap price.
While Bello's AAV will likely increase as he gets older, the right-hander should continue to improve and by then be well worth the pay raise. This extension presents little risk and can look like an absolute bargain if he pitches to his potential with Boston. The Red Sox essentially bought out his arbitration years and one of his free agent years with this deal. They buy out a second if they accept the seventh-year option. Bello will be 32 years old at worst when this contract expires, meaning the Red Sox should have him for most if not his entire prime without any of the down years. Good deal.
Grade: A-