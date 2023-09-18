MLB Rumors: Grading 4 potential Red Sox replacements for Chaim Bloom
The Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom and are now tasked with replacing him. Here are four options, ranging from impossible to a possibility.
MLB Rumors: Could Mike Hazen replace Chaim Bloom with Red Sox?
Hazen is currently the Arizona Diamondbacks’ general manager. If the Red Sox wanted to name him their general manager, they would have to get permission from the Diamondbacks, and it’s unclear if they would grant him that.
The only way that he could leave without permission is if the Red Sox hired him as their president of baseball operations or chief baseball officer.
From what I gather, a Hazen-to-Boston scenario is unlikely, but it does make sense. Hazen, 47, has previously worked in Boston and the last time the Red Sox had an opening atop their front office, they attempted to talk to Hazen. But the Diamondbacks responded by extending him on a long-term deal to keep him in Arizona.
It’s worth noting that Hazen and Cora have ties. They were in Boston together from 2005-2008 (Hazen was in the front office, Cora was a player). When the Diamondbacks were last looking for a manager, Hazen interviewed Cora before ultimately deciding to hire Torey Lovullo.
Grading the fit: 4/10.
MLB Rumors: Could Amiel Sawdaye replace Chaim Bloom in Boston?
Another Arizona Diamondbacks executive with Red Sox ties. Sawdaye previously spent 14 seasons in Boston before joining Hazen in Arizona, where he is now an assistant general manager.
Sawdaye is viewed as a prime general manager candidate and has interviewed for numerous other lead front office positions, and those close to him describe him as a future general manager. It’s a bit surprising that he hasn’t already gotten a position, as people who have worked with him describe him as a talented evaluator and strong communicator.
It would hardly be surprising to see him interview with Boston considering his ties and previous success with the organization. It may be unlikely that he gets the job, however, a job as attractive as Boston’s could lead to some other top candidates (James Click?) becoming involved.
Grading the fit: 5/10.