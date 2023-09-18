MLB Rumors: Grading 4 potential Red Sox replacements for Chaim Bloom
The Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom and are now tasked with replacing him. Here are four options, ranging from impossible to a possibility.
MLB Rumors: Could Red Sox manager Alex Cora replace Chaim Bloom?
This was not something that I had thought of or considered when Bloom was fired. But Buster Olney of ESPN.com wrote that, “It’ll be interesting to see if Alex Cora emerges as one of the candidates to run Boston’s baseball operations. He has a broad range of experience, and others in the organization felt he increased his presence in the player development this year.”
At first, I scoffed at this. Cora is a very good manager. But if you step back, it makes some sense. It’s also worth noting that Cora worked with Olney at ESPN and the two could have a relationship from that.
Still, I think it’s unlikely that Cora becomes the leader of the Red Sox’s front office. I ultimately believe he’ll remain as manager for whoever they hire to lead the front office.
Grading the fit: 3/10.