MLB Rumors: Red Sox express interest in former Yankees fan favorite
The Boston Red Sox haven't made any groundbreaking moves this offseason. Could they sign a former New York Yankees fan favorite?
By Scott Rogust
While the rest of the American League East division made moves to help their World Series chances, the Boston Red Sox have done essentially the bare minimum in comparison. Their notable moves this offseason have been signing starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, and trading for outfielder Tyler O'Neill and infielder Vaughn Grissom. This pales in comparison to the Baltimore Orioles trading for Corbin Burnes and the New York Yankees acquiring superstar Juan Soto.
Third baseman Rafael Devers publicly pushed for the Red Sox to make more additions ahead of Opening Day. How about signing a former Yankees fan favorite.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox are one of the teams to have expressed interest in former Yankees infielder Gio Urshela. Cotillo notes that while they are interested, they "have not yet separated themselves from the pack or been an aggressor" for Urshela.
Red Sox reportedly interested in former Yankees infielder Gio Urshela
The Red Sox aren't the only team to express interest in Urshela. The Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, Mets, and Yankees are all inquiring about the infielder's services.
With the Red Sox having not yet pulled away as the favorites for Urshela, who are the favorites to sign him? According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Marlins and Angels have made better offers for Urshela than the Yankees and Mets.
After not receiving a shot as a starter for the Cleveland Guardians or Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees gave Urshela a start. As it turned out, Urshela was a quality contributor at the plate and provided great defense primarily at third base.
In his three seasons, Urshela recorded a .292 batting average, a .335 on-base percentage, a .480 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 139 runs, 153 RBI, 296 hits, 221 strikeouts, and 63 walks in 1,013 at-bats (291 games).
Before the 2022 season, Urshela was traded to the Minnesota Twins alongside catcher Gary Sanchez in exchange for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. In his lone year with the Twins, Urshela slashed .285/.338/.429 while recording 13 home runs, 61 runs, 64 RBI, 143 hits, 96 strikeouts, and 41 walks in 501 at-bats (144 games).
Last year, Urshela was dealt to the Angels for pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela was limited to just 62 games played due to a fractured left pelvis. Urshela slashed .299/.329/.374 while posting two home runs, 22 runs, 24 RBI, 64 hits, 36 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 214 at-bats.
Urshela can slot in at any position in the infield. The Red Sox have third base and shortstop set with Devers and Trevor Story, respectively. But, he could fit in at first base with Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec battling it out, and even second base as competition with Grissom.
It will remain to be seen if the Red Sox will make another signing before Opening Day. But what is known is that they are one of a couple of teams interested in acquiring Urshela.