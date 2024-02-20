Rafael Devers is just as fed up with Red Sox ownership as fans are
Rafael Devers fires much-needed shot at direction of Red Sox ownership.
Late in the 2023 season, the Boston Red Sox opted to fire Chaim Bloom as they were headed towards their third last place finish in the last four seasons. The Red Sox had gone away from the aggressive spenders they once were and were instead building from the ground up for the future.
Firing Bloom gave Red Sox fans the impression that the organization was serious about winning again and that three last place finishes in four years was unacceptable. The new Red Sox front office sold the fan base on the fact that they were ready to win now and go "full throttle". Based on how the offseason has gone, it's safe to say Bloom was nothing more than a scapegoat.
The Red Sox have a roster that once again looks like a last place team. The biggest reason for that has to do with a starting rotation that might be even worse than it was last season when it was a glaring issue. Red Sox fans know this, and the players do too with Rafael Devers not being shy about it.
Rafael Devers fires much-needed shot at direction of Red Sox ownership amid lackluster offseason
"Everybody knows what we need". Yes, Rafael. Everybody does know. The Red Sox front office probably knows this too, but ownership is getting in the way. Even the President of the Red Sox Sam Kennedy said outright that the team set a budget for new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow who is operating under those strict parameters.
The Red Sox need starting pitching. This offseason, all they've done on that front is replace Chris Sale with Lucas Giolito. Sure, Giolito is much more durable than Sale, but he's had ERA's approaching 5.00 in each of the last two seasons. Having him as the ace of the staff is a pretty massive slap in the face. Sale might not be who he once was, but he did have a 3.71 xERA last season according to FanGraphs nearly a full run better than Giolito's 4.61 xERA.
Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is just sitting there in free agency waiting to get signed. Jordan Montgomery spent the entire offseason in Boston and is still available waiting to get signed. Even if the Red Sox don't want to spend the money necessary to sign Snell or Montgomery, Dylan Cease is there on the trade market waiting to be acquired.
On paper, an argument can be made that this Red Sox team looks worse than the roster that won just 78 games last season after losing Justin Turner, James Paxton, Alex Verdugo, and John Schreiber and netting Giolito and Tyler O'Neill. They happen to have a really solid bullpen and a capable lineup, but the rotation will be what keeps this team from competing for a playoff spot. Devers knows that, Red Sox fans know that, yet the Red Sox organization doesn't seem to care.
The Red Sox should thank their lucky stars that Devers inked an extension to stay long-term. He might already regret doing so with how the Red Sox have acted this offseason.