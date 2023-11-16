MLB Rumors: Red Sox ace preference, Nola backup plan fails, NYC trade battle
- The Red Sox have one starting pitcher at the top of their free agent list
- Who will replace Aaron Nola in Philly?
- Yankees and Mets are both interested in this outfielder
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets could compete for Manuel Margot this winter
Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be zeroing in on one star outfielder this offseason: Rays' Manuel Margot.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported that both New York teams have inquired on Margot; three other teams are also eyeing the outfielder.
Margot is expected to part ways with the Rays having outpriced his stay in Tampa Bay. He's set to make $10 million next season as the highest-paid position player, and the Rays may not want to fit in that fat sum in their 2024 payroll.
Sherman said, "The Yankees’ interest is a renewal of a pursuit they had at the trade deadline when Tampa Bay made the veteran righty hitter available but ultimately did not move him... The expectation this offseason is that Margot will definitely be traded."
From the Rays' perspective, Margot is expendable (they have Jose Siri, Randy Arozarena, and Josh Lowe) and a potential trade could fetch valuable prospects or roster upgrades. Margot, who has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, slashed .264/.310/.376 with a .686 OPS in 2023.
The Yankees and Mets both see Margot as a key depth piece in center field, and those two teams as well as a few others could be bidding for his services this winter.