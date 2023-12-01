MLB Rumors: Teams out on Ohtani, Braves-Shane Bieber trade, Cubs sleeper target
- If Cubs miss out on top SP targets, they have a high-end backup plan
- What a Braves trade for Shane Bieber could look like
- Several teams bow out of Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
MLB Rumors: Braves trade package for Shane Bieber proposed
For the past week or so, one of the biggest topics of conversation for the MLB offseason has been the possibility of the Atlanta Braves pulling off a blockbuster trade for Chicago White Sox young ace and 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease.
That's still not out of the realm of possibility as the Braves do appear to be in actual discussions about such a deal. However, with the trade market currently booming, what if Alex Anthopoulos turned his attention to another Cy Young-caliber starter in the AL Central: Guardians ace Shane Bieber?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($) proposed six blockbuster trades that could be feasible at the Winter Meetings, one of which was the Braves landing Bieber, who will be a free agent after the 2024 season unless he's signed to an extension. Here was the trade package he proposed:
Bowden noted that the Braves might also have to consider offering their top prospect, AJ Smith-Shawver, straight up in a deal, which also might necessitate involving a third team into the deal to give the Guardians one of their top positions of need this offseason, a power-hitting corner outfielder.
We've already seen the Braves miss out in free agency on two potential targets, though, in Sonny Gray (Cardinals) and Aaron Nola (Phillies). That could ramp up the pressure for Anthopoulos to make a big move to address the rotation, something that has been a stated priority for a team that has won 100+ games in each of the past two years since winning the World Series, but has been bounced in the Divisional Round of each postseason.
For what could ostensibly be considered a rental of Bieber if the Braves are unable to lock up an extension, would giving up valuable pieces like Schwellenbach, Grissom or Smith-Shawver be worth it? Difficult to say, but that's the type of thing Anthopoulos and Co. will have to take under heavy consideration at the Winter Meetings.