MLB Rumors: Why there's a clear frontrunner in Dylan Cease trade talks
Dylan Cease is increasingly likely to be traded this offseason. There may already be a clear frontrunner in trade talks.
By Curt Bishop
As the offseason rolls on and the starting pitcher's market continues to develop, one pitcher in particular is increasingly likely to be traded.
The Chicago White Sox lost 101 games this past season and fell short of the postseason. With that in mind, they have decided to make their ace, Dylan Cease available in trade talks.
The Atlanta Braves are said to be one of the teams in on Cease, despite already having a strong rotation that consists of Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Bryce Elder.
Cease is a native of Georgia, which could give the Braves a leg up in trade talks.
However, they may not be the favorites to land the right-hander.
Why the Dodgers may be favorites for Dylan Cease
As it turns out, the Los Angeles Dodgers may in fact be the favorites to land the White Sox right-hander. Bob Nightengale reports that several teams have contacted the White Sox about Cease, but that the Dodgers have been the most aggressive.
Ken Rosenthal notes that this makes sense due to the fact that the Dodgers are going to be without Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May for all of 2024, while Walker Buehler makes his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery. The rest of their rotation consists of Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Ryan Pepiot, and Ryan Yarbrough.
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray also pointed out that Cease is unlike many of the other trade acquisitions Alex Anthopoulos typically targets.
Fortunately, the Dodgers have plenty of depth on the position player side, as well as a stacked farm system, as was noted by Rosenthal. Cease is somebody who has been on the Dodgers radar, as the team even tried to trade for him at the deadline, according to Fabian Ardaya.
The Dodgers desperately need a top-level arm to eat innings for them in 2024, even after Buehler's return. A rotation with a healthy Buehler and Cease would make the Dodgers serious contenders for a World Series title.