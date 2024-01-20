MLB Rumors: Red Sox payroll, Dodgers vs Phillies battle, Braves prospect comp
- A top Braves prospect is getting big money and big praise
- The Red Sox payroll situation is...not encouraging
- Two top NL teams are battling for a coveted reliever
MLB Rumors: Phillies and Dodgers emerge as two top teams for RP Robert Stephenson
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the top teams in the National League. Both teams are built around superstar players who can change the game in one swing of the bat. But their battles don't end on the field. In fact, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that they're two of the top teams emerging for the same free-agent pitcher.
Robert Stephenson remains one of the top righty relief pitchers left on the market. Josh Hader recently agreed to a deal with the Houston Astros, which has turned many teams' attention from him now onto Stephenson. Two of these teams are the Dodgers and Phillies.
Stephenson would be a huge addition for either of these contending ball clubs. Bullpen depth is one of the most crucial aspects of a team, especially down the stretch of the dog days of the season.
Stephenson, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds. He's had the best two seasons of his MLB career in the last two seasons, his age 29 and age 30 seasons. There doesn't appear to be anything but improvement coming for the righty. His power-pitch repertoire would be good for either of these teams.