MLB Rumors: Red Sox payroll, Dodgers vs Phillies battle, Braves prospect comp
- A top Braves prospect is getting big money and big praise
- The Red Sox payroll situation is...not encouraging
- Two top NL teams are battling for a coveted reliever
MLB Rumors: Red Sox rumored to have lower payroll in 2024 than 2023
For the Red Sox, their fan base has expected the franchise to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the team in order to keep up with the loaded AL East. Their rival New York Yankees are one of the biggest spenders in all of professional sports, year in and year out. To keep up, the Red Sox need to spend big.
This idea has been further magnified in the public view following Boston's last-place finish in the AL East in 2023. But Sam Kennedy, president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox has come out and reported that he expects the Red Sox 2024 payroll to be lower than it was in 2023, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
This likely becomes the case after missing out on some of the top free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both of whom ended up in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.
This doesn't mean Boston isn't spending big money as, according to Spotrac, they sit $27 million above the league-average payroll. But the problem arises when you notice they also sit nearly $100 million behind their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees. Boston fans will not be happy when they realize that Sam Kennedy likely won't be making too many splashes before the season begins in a few months.