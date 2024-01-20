MLB Rumors: Red Sox payroll, Dodgers vs Phillies battle, Braves prospect comp
- A top Braves prospect is getting big money and big praise
- The Red Sox payroll situation is...not encouraging
- Two top NL teams are battling for a coveted reliever
MLB Rumors: Braves top international prospects draws Miggy comparison
Comparing any player to the great Miguel Cabrera is a tall task to ask somebody to follow, but comparing a teenager could be one of the greatest compliments possible. That's exactly the comparison that has been given to Jose Perdomo by a veteran scout, per MLB.com.
Perdomo sits as MLB Pipeline's No. 3 prospect in the 2024 international class. He's shown the ability to drive the baseball to all fields while having one of the better bat-to-ball connections in the entire class.
At just 17, the young shortstop is still filling out his frame, which he'll continue to do for the next four or five years. As of now, he's a shortstop but that could obviously change as time goes by and as Perdomo grows.
The Braves spent $5 million in a signing bonus to land this prospect, which was the highest bonus given to any player in the class. When he's drawing comparisons to a young Miguel Cabrera, it can be justified that $5 million was spent well.
It'll likely be a few years before Perdomo lands on the radar of the common baseball fan, but his potential seems incredibly high at this point. It would be blasphemous to expect him to develop into a surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer like Miguel Cabrera is, but the comparison seems to be a good one. Only time will tell how this young man will turn out.