MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Snell or Montgomery, Mets-Alex Bregman buzz, Cardinals extension
- MLB Insider gives hope of potential Cardinals-Paul Goldschmidt extension
- Mets mentioned as a potential Alex Bregman landing spot
- Red Sox interested in Blake Snell AND Jordan Montgomery
All offseason long we've heard the Boston Red Sox linked to Jordan Montgomery, and it's not hard to see why. Montgomery makes sense for the Red Sox for so many reasons.
The Red Sox need a frontline starter, especially after trading Chris Sale. Montgomery in particular happened to be living in Boston over the offseason, and has experience in the AL East from his days with the Yankees. He knows what it takes to win, and proved he can pitch on the big stage this past season with Texas.
A deal has not come to fruition because Boston, for whatever reason, has shown little to no interest in spending money. Perhaps with the way this offseason has progressed, however, could change that.
While we've heard Montgomery and the Red Sox tied together, there haven't been many rumors linking Blake Snell to Beantown. Jon Morosi of MLB Network seemed to indicate that while the Red Sox are interested in Montgomery still, they might also be looking at Snell's market.
With Morosi indicating that Snell and Montgomery might follow the Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman model of short-term high-AAV deal, perhaps that will be the wake-up call that the Red Sox needed to make the obvious move.
They must sign a pitcher. There are two aces just sitting there. Get it done.