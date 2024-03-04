MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Snell or Montgomery, Mets-Alex Bregman buzz, Cardinals extension
- MLB Insider gives hope of potential Cardinals-Paul Goldschmidt extension
- Mets mentioned as a potential Alex Bregman landing spot
- Red Sox interested in Blake Snell AND Jordan Montgomery
MLB Rumors: Mets mentioned as a potential Alex Bregman landing spot
The New York Mets are a team in transition. They entered the 2023 season with the highest payroll in MLB history expecting to compete for and win the World Series but fell flat on their faces and not only missed the playoffs, but finished 12 games under .500.
The Mets were major trade deadline sellers, shipping veterans like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer elsewhere while they completely revamped their farm system. This offseason New York continued to prioritize building for the future, only signing players to short-term deals. The only player they even considered signing long-term was Yoshinobu Yamamoto who signed with the Dodgers.
While they were conservative this offseason, there's no reason to believe that with Steve Cohen's money, the Mets will continue to sit on their hands for very long. Next offseason's free agency class is stacked with talent, and the Mets will be getting a substantial amount of money off of their books. Next offseason is their opportunity to go big, and Alex Bregman is a name to monitor.
Joel Sherman believes that both New York teams will be in on Bregman, but the Mets stick out in particular with a weakness at the hot corner, tons of money to spend, and the chances Houston simply won't be willing to pay Bregman what he ends up seeking. If no extension is reached, perhaps these rumors will get even louder.