MLB Rumors: Red Sox blow it, Giants big swing looming, Mets eye on 2025
- How the Boston Red Sox missed out on Teoscar Hernandez.
- The San Francisco Giants could take a swing at Matt Chapman.
- The New York Mets have an eye on some big names in 2025.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox miss out on outfield target
The Boston Red Sox were reportedly linked to outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who put together a strong campaign in 2023.
Hernandez hit 26 home runs and posted a .741 OPS for the Mariners over the course of 160 games.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they missed out on the 31-year-old slugger. Late on Sunday, the veteran outfielder inked a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow on the list of stars who have flocked to Southern California this winter.
There are still plenty of right-handed outfield bats available for the Red Sox in free agency, but Hernandez may have been the best one. Boston needs a right-handed bat to bolster its lineup. Jorge Soler is a name they have been linked to, while former Red Sox slugger Tommy Pham is also available.
Boston has added Tyler O'Neill and Vaugh Grissom in trades with the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
After a last place finish in the AL East, the Sox have been relatively quiet, with the exception of the Lucas Giolito signing.