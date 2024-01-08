MLB Rumors: Red Sox blow it, Giants big swing looming, Mets eye on 2025
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Giants in the mix for former Blue Jays slugger
The San Francisco Giants fell short of expectations last offseason when they narrowly missed out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa.
This offseason has been a different story. They weren't able to sign Shohei Ohtani, but they did manage to sign Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal to bolster their outfield.
They also added Robbie Ray in a trade with the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.
But Ken Rosenthal believes they may not be done just yet and listed them as a potential destination for slugger Matt Chapman. Rosenthal notes that Chapman has several connections within the Giants organization.
Adding Chapman would give the Giants a very solid lineup as they look to rebound from a 79-83 finish in 2023. He provides power from the right side of the plate and also is familiar with the Bay Area thanks to his time with the Oakland Athletics.
Chapman played under new Giants manager Bob Melvin during his time in Oakland and also has a rapport with Farhan Ziadi, the team's president of baseball operations.
The Giants have made it clear that they hope to contend in 2024, and adding Chapman would certainly put them in the conversation.