MLB Rumors: Red Sox blow it, Giants big swing looming, Mets eye on 2025
- How the Boston Red Sox missed out on Teoscar Hernandez.
- The San Francisco Giants could take a swing at Matt Chapman.
- The New York Mets have an eye on some big names in 2025.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Mets plan for 2025
The New York Mets punted on the 2023 season at the trade deadline, trading away aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
Following being traded to the Texas Rangers, Scherzer revealed that the Mets had planned on stepping back from contention for the foreseeable future, with their sights set on returning to the mix by 2025 at the earliest.
After a 75-87 finish, the Mets have made some key moves to strengthen their roster, adding Harrison Bader, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea.
These moves are obviously not earth-shattering by any means. However, more is expected out of the Mets after the 2024 season.
After missing out on Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Mets will have a bevy of options to choose from next offseason. Ken Rosenthal noted this morning in The Athletic that Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler, and Shane Bieber will be available on the pitching side, while Paul Goldschmidt, Juan Soto, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Ha-Seong Kim will headline a stacked class of position players.
In addition, Pete Alonso will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, barring a potential contract extension this year. The Mets will certainly have money to spend next offseason.
While that doesn't help much at the present moment, Mets fans can at the very least look forward to a busier offseason next year and a potential return to contention.
The Mets won 101 games in 2022 and reached the postseason for the first time since 2016. They took a massive step back in 2023 and won just 75 games on their way to a fourth-place finish in the NL East.
The team is unlikely to be a factor in 2024. But things may be looking up for the team soon.