MLB Rumors: Red Sox talk Theo Epstein, surprise Mike Trout destination, insider torches Blue Jays
The Boston Red Sox could make some big changes this offseason. Jasson Dominguez will undergo Tommy John surgery. MLB insider trashes the Blue Jays.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Insider trashes the Blue Jays, and for good reason
The Blue Jays have eliminated any leverage they had despite having one of the most talented rosters in the American League. Toronto are the 'on paper' champions of baseball year after year. Eventually, we need to see it play out on the field.
Toronto entered their biggest series of the year on a level playing field with the Rangers. Then, they lost the first three games of their four-game set by a combined score of 26-7. They've lost their season tiebreakers with Texas, Seattle and Houston, which could come into play in the AL Wild Card standings. Ken Rosenthal went scorched earth on the Jays, who continue to let fans and pundits down.
"Here’s everything you need to know about the Jays: The last time they came back from a deficit of three or more runs to win was July 9 in Detroit, their last game before the All-Star break. Since the break, they are 0-19 in games where they trailed by three or more runs, according to STATS Perform."
Yikes, indeed.
The Jays could very well still make the postseason, but with their lineup of big names essentially inept, and a rotation lacking a true ace thanks to Alek Manoah, what exactly should fans expect from this team?