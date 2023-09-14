MLB Rumors: Red Sox talk Theo Epstein, surprise Mike Trout destination, insider torches Blue Jays
The Boston Red Sox could make some big changes this offseason. Jasson Dominguez will undergo Tommy John surgery. MLB insider trashes the Blue Jays.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Would the Angels trade Mike Trout to a rival?
The Angels remain unlikely to trade Mike Trout, but that hasn't stopped pundits from asking a rather simple question: Which teams would be the favorites to deal for the future Hall of Famer?
At 32 years old, Trout has only appeared in the postseason one time. The Angels are likely to lose Shohei Ohtani this offseason, per recent reports. It does not appear Anaheim will be making the playoffs anytime soon. Murray points to Trout's loyalty as a reason he would stay with the Angels:
"But a trade is unlikely for a multitude of reasons. First, Trout is extremely loyal. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract through the 2030 season with the vision of retiring with the Angels. He wanted to be in Anaheim, and all indications are that he wants to remain with the franchise. Perhaps that changes if team owner Arte Moreno informs Trout that he’s opting for a multi-year rebuild. But Moreno, aside from a historic teardown in mid-August, has always avoided rebuilding and prefers to be competitive."
As I've mentioned in other articles, I like to operate in the hypothetical. Bleacher Report suggested the Texas Rangers could be a possible suitor for Trout. Any trade to an AL West rival would be a huge surprise for good reason. However, Texas also has plenty of prospect capital to offer the Angels. It surely presents a dilemma.
As B/R writer Zach Rymer notes, "the Rangers already have an offense that leads the American League in scoring, but left field and center field are relative weaknesses. Trout could upgrade either or both spots and provide additional support for a DH spot that's also struggled to produce."
It's a fun thought, but an unlikely one to say the least.