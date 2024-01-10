MLB Rumors: Red Sox too busy prospect hoarding to land Corbin Burnes
The Red Sox appear to be building for the future rather than trying to improve their rotation now.
It's been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox, who while they have been active, have not appeared to be as aggressive as Red Sox fans might have liked. In fact, it can be argued that Boston is no better than the 78-84 team they've been in each of the last two seasons.
The Red Sox began their offseason by trading Alex Verdugo to the Yankees in a deal that can really only be described as a salary dump. They replaced Verdugo with Tyler O'Neill who does fill a need as a right-handed hitter, but he's cheaper and simply not as good as Verdugo. The Red Sox then signed Lucas Giolito to improve what was a horrific rotation in 2023, but then traded their starter with the most potential, Chris Sale, to the Braves for Vaughn Grissom. The Red Sox got their second baseman of the future and added more durability going from Sale to Giolito, but it can be argued that their rotation is worse off than it was last year.
Improving the rotation should have been Boston's number-one priority heading into the offseason. We're approaching the middle of January and the Red Sox have shown little urgency to improve that. There are avenues for them to do so in both the free agency and trade markets, but Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) seems to think that a major upgrade won't be happening.
Red Sox too busy prospect hoarding and being cheap to really improve their rotation
Bowden says that the Red Sox have been active on the trade market, discussing deals for players like Dylan Cease, Jesus Luzardo, and even Corbin Burnes, but those talks have gone nowhere. Boston continues to prioritize their prospects over the rotation, which is just baffling. The Red Sox have several prospects they can trade for a major upgrade including guys like Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel, but their reluctance to do so will limit their chances greatly of getting a legitimate ace.
Burnes in particular being an expiring contract is likely a reason why Boston won't part with a high-end prospect, but they have to like their chances when it comes to re-signing him assuming ownership would actually spend money. Unfortunately, they won't do that either when it comes to improving the pitching.
Bowden said he's "not sure Red Sox ownership is willing to step up and pay the price it will take to land one of the top starters."
When they won't make a trade involving their top prospects and won't spend money on top-tier free agents, that's when Lucas Giolito becomes the biggest move of the offseason. If that's the case, it looks like 2024 will be more of the same for a Boston team that seems to have lost its way.